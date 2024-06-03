Parliament is just for the actual representatives of the voters: Fazl

MUZAFFARGARH: JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized the influential establishment for meddling in politics over the weekend, asserting that the representatives of the people, not any other agency, should sit in parliament.

The JUI-F emir, who is renowned for his ability to maintain harmony between allies and adversaries, has been critical of the establishment and the current government since the general elections on February 8. He has frequently “rejected” election results.

He has met with opposition parties, like as the PTI, multiple times in the last few months, displaying obvious frustration over claims of poll tampering and outsiders’ “role in forming and dislodging governments.”

On Saturday, he persisted in his rant while addressing a public gathering in Muzaffargarh from the podium.

JUI-F chief criticizes “meddling in politics,” calling Kabul’s actions “a cover up” for the organization’s own inability to stop terrorism.

“People have the right to vote, and regardless of one’s level of power, governments should be established in accordance with popular wishes.”

He declared that the country “won’t accept servitude” and disregarded “those powerful quarters” in a statement.

“You cannot continue to sit in the comforts of your palace, mocking people’s rights and undermining the importance of their votes.”

The head of JUI-F claimed that the current assemblies do not represent the people and instead “belonged to the establishment.”

We hold the institutions in high regard. We view the parliament as a body of people representing themselves,” he stated, emphasizing that only their representatives, not those of any other organization, should sit in it.

The JUI-F president went on to say that parliament had been subdued and that there was not even the slightest hint of democracy in Pakistan.

He declared, “I am an experienced parliamentarian,” and he asked whether the MPs could enact legislation in the way they saw fit.

He praised the army’s significance as a defense force while pointing out that all soldiers swear an oath to never engage in political activity. “You are no longer a soldier, and I am not required to respect you if you break that oath.”

Kabul is to blame.

The head of JUI-F asserted that the economy has been in decline for the previous 75 years and cited China, India, and even Afghanistan as examples of countries with stronger economies than Pakistan.

The failure to completely eradicate terrorism was also criticized by him, and he claimed that blaming Afghanistan was a “means to cover up [our own] failure.”

He posed a rhetorical question, “If terrorists are crossing the border from Afghanistan, then why are they not stopped at the border.”

According to Mr. Rehman, tribes residing in border regions have been decimated by the war on terror, which has left them resentful of their own institutions.

The leader of JUI-F also criticized the government in his speech for not buying wheat from farmers. In addition, he questioned why 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat were imported while the domestic grain was ready for harvest.

He promised to carry on the public gatherings and declared that there will be a “massive jalsa” to commemorate the “Day of Victory” on September 7 at the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore.

Speakers at the occasion included Maulana Ataur Rehman, the leader of the JUI-F chapter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, a former federal minister, and Maulana Asad Mehmood.