Pakistan’s U-18 volleyball squad requests government backing to compete in a global tournament.

LAHORE: By earning a spot in the World Championship for the first time, Pakistan’s U-18 volleyball squad has created history. This accomplishment follows an outstanding showing at the Asian Volleyball Championship, where they overcame formidable opponents like South Korea, Japan, and India to win a bronze medal.

Coach Saeed Ahmad is optimistic about this team’s chances of taking home a gold in the World Championship, but he also stresses the importance of government backing.



“Our boys are incredible both technically and as a team,” Saeed said to Dawn during the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) prize distribution ceremony. The PVF was holding an event to award monetary prizes to the Pakistan U-18 squad.



“We can win a medal if the government provides us with at least two European tours prior to the World Championship.”



Being the first team from Pakistan to compete in the World Championship, the team’s qualification is a noteworthy accomplishment.

All U-18 players were present at the event, with the exception of captain Talal Ahmed, who was absent due to a throat ailment.

However, vice captain Khizar Hayat stressed to Dawn during the event how crucial it is to have international experience in order to play against elite teams.

“Before participating in the World Championship, we require a few overseas volleyball tours of strong nations,” the 16-year-old, who receives a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 from Wapda, stated to Dawn.

Although the PVF has been making an effort to assist the squad, funding issues still present a difficulty.

“The PVF is doing everything in its power to support the boys, and now is the right time for the government to get involved and work with the players as they have the ability and potential to win medals for the nation,” Saeed stated.

Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem was urged by Coach Saeed, a former player for Pakistan from 1996 to 2006, to promote underappreciated sports like volleyball.

“Arshad’s voice has the power to make a difference; he understands our struggles.”

The team was awarded a monetary prize of Rs. 2 million by PVF chairman Mohammad Yaqoob, with each member taking home Rs. 100,000.

November will see the announcement of the World Championship venue, and the team is excited to take the international scene by storm.