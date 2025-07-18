Ad image
Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif To Face Indian Cueist In IBSF World Masters Final

Asif qualified for semifinals of masters after defeating Habib Sabah in quarterfinal on Thursday.

Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif has advanced to the final of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Masters Snooker Championship 2025, being held in Manama, Bahrain, the federation said on Thursday.

According to the IBSF, the former world amateur champion secured a 4-2 win over India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final held on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain. The frame scores were 118-6, 0-84, 25-76, 92-11, 87-62, and 72-41.

Asif will face India’s Brijesh Damani in the final on Friday (today). The match will be held at 6pm Bahrain Time, 8pm PKT, the IBSF said in a post on Instagram.

Asif qualified for the semifinals of the masters after defeating Habib Sabah (Bahrain) 4-0 (68(68)-8, 57-37, 68(68)-8, 40(40)-8) in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-2 (56-68, 21-72, 57-21, 80(80)-0, 68-45(43), 68-58).

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar moved in the final of the IBSF World Masters U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025.

Hasnain beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semifinal of the mega event. Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals, he beat Mutasim Al Saadi (Oman) 3-0 (75-41, 56(37)-31, 81-06).

Hasnain Akhtar will face Wales’ Riley Powell in the final, scheduled to be played on Friday at 6pm Bahrain Time, 8pm PKT.

