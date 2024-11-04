Ad image
Pakistani cueists lose in the international snooker tournament

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
DOHA: Three of Pakistan’s four players lost and only one won on Sunday in the IBSF World Snooker Championship, making it a challenging day for the team.

Mohammad Asif, Awaisullah Muneer, and Mohammad Naseem Akhtar all lost their matches, but Asjad Iqbal was Pakistan’s only bright spot, defeating Iran’s Milad Fathpour Kashani 4-2.

Awaisullah lost to Yongjun Park of South Korea 4-0. Park easily won because Awai­­­­lah was unable to sustain his breaks.

Despite pushing Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour to the edge, Mohammad Naseem Akhtar lost 4-3. In the second frame, Naseem created a break of 90, but Azadipour’s perseverance paid off.

Additionally, Asif lost to Harvey Chandler of England by a narrow margin of 4–2. Asif made breaks of 64 and 74, but Chandler won the first, second, and fourth frames with breaks of 71, 109, and 64.

There remains one more match in the group stage for each of the four Pakistani players.

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
