Pakistani, Chinese researchers embark on ocean study cruise

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy, through its National Hydrographic Office (NHO), is facilitating a Pakistan-China Joint Oceanographic Cruise, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a navy statement, PNS Behr Masah has been deployed in support of this scientific mission, which is being conducted by the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in collaboration with China’s Second Institute of Oceanography.

According to NHO, the Behr Masah is a hydrographic survey ship with the capability to undertake oceanographic and geo-physical surveys.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the navy underscored its commitment to promoting maritime awareness and facilitate marine scientific research in Pakistan.

Exercise aimed at improving understanding of Pakistani marine environment

The Joint Oceanographic Cruise represents a significant scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China, aimed at enhanced understanding of the marine environment in Pakistani waters.

The research outcomes are expected to increase awareness of coastal and offshore marine dynamics, enabling better assessment of environmental patterns and supporting informed maritime planning and policymaking.

According to the NIO, the signing ceremony of the ‘Letter of Agreement on China-Pakistan Joint Cruises for Marine Environment and Ecosystem in Pakistan Coastal Area’ was held in Hangzhou, China, on Dec 12, 2025.

The NIO initiated the joint marine cruises with China’s Second Institute of Oceanography for the collection of marine environmental and ecosystem data across all four seasons in Pakistan’s coastal areas.

This will be an opportunity for senior representatives of both institutions to collaborate on marine ecosystems, coastal dynamics, climate change, and the sustainable utilisation of ocean resources. It will be a shared commitment to scientific cooperation, data exchange, joint research initiatives and capacity building.

Through this initiative, Pakistani scientists will have the opportunity to analyse samples in Chinese laboratories, which is not possible in Pakistan due to the lack of expensive laboratory equipment and machines. Pakistani personnel will also have opportunities for training on ocean equipment innovation, equipment operation, data collection techniques on board, and post-cruise laboratory analysis.