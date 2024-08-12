Pakistan will welcome the Bangladesh’s test team on Tuesday.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday that the Bangladesh team will travel to Lahore on August 13 in preparation for a two-Test series that will take place later this month in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

On August 17, the Bangladesh team was supposed to go to Pakistan for the series. The schedule had to be adjusted, though, because of the present political unrest in Bangladesh, where Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the prime leader, resigned and fled to India earlier this week due to widespread protests over government job quotas.

In order to prepare for the Test series in Pakistan, the PCB had asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to deploy its national squad ahead of schedule. Rawalpindi will host the first Test from August 21–25, and Karachi will play home to the second Test from August 30-Sept 3.

The Bangladesh cricket team will train at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 14–16. On August 17, they will proceed to Islamabad to rehearse at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where they will do so from August 18–20.

The PCB’s gesture in support of the Bangladesh team’s series in Pakistan was warmly received by the BCB.

“We express our gratitude to the PCB for providing the Bangladesh team with the chance to receive more training in Pakistan. According to BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, “this will definitely help the players acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series.”

“We are delighted that the BCB has accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on August 13 with our traditional hospitality,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said in response to the news.This would enable them to train and rehearse for three more days in one of our famous locations before traveling to Islamabad as scheduled.

Bangladesh will be visiting Pakistan for the first time since 2020, when they participated in three T20 Internationals in Lahore and a single Test match in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh also participated in two ACC Asia Cup 2023 matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan in Lahore.