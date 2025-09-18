Ad image
NewsWorld View

Pakistan Warns UN Of Terror Threats From Afghan Soil

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
3 Min Read
Pakistan warns UN of terror threats from Afghan soil
Envoy says there is "credible evidence of collaboration among" Al Qaeda, IS-Khorasan, TTP, BLA.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has warned the UN Security Council that terrorist groups operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan pose the gravest threat to its national security, urging stronger international action against networks using both physical and digital platforms to target the country.

Ambassador Asim Ifti­khar Ahmed, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, told a Council meeting on Afghanistan on Tuesday that entities like Al Qaeda, IS-Khorasan, TTP, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and Baloch insurgent groups such as the BLA and Majeed Brigade continue to operate with impunity from across the border.

“We have credible evidence of collaboration among these groups through joint training, illicit weapons trade, refuge to terrorists and coordinated attacks,” he said. More than 60 terrorist camps function as hubs for infiltration, targeting civilians, security forces and development projects inside Pakistan, he added.

The envoy said the threat extended to cyberspace, where nearly 70 propaganda accounts traced to Afghan IP addresses were spreading extremist messaging. “Curb­ing these networks requires full cooperation from social media platforms with governments,” he stressed.

Ambassador Ahmed said Pakistan and China had jointly asked the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations. He urged the Council to act swiftly on the request to curb their terrorist activities.

He also pointed to the TTP, describing it as the largest UN-designated group on Afghan soil with nearly 6,000 fighters. Pakistan, he said, had thwarted multiple infiltration attempts, seizing caches of sophisticated military equipment abandoned by international forces during their withdrawal from Afghanistan. “These efforts come at a heavy price … just this month, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in a single incident,” he noted.

He said that while four years of Taliban rule had ended decades of civil war, the country remained mired in sanctions, poverty, narcotics and human rights concerns.

He lamented that the UN’s 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan had received only 27pc of its required $2.42 billion.

The envoy reminded the Council that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for over four decades, often with inadequate international assistance.

You Might Also Like

Advent Of Satellite Internet Held Up By Red Tape

Asia Cup: Pakistan Gearing Up For India Rematch, Says Captain Salman Agha

Thai Forces Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas In Clash With Cambodian Villagers

Chairman PEC Calls on Chief Secretary AJK To Address Engineers’ Issues During His Visit To Muzaffarabad

Pakistan Must Act Fast To Unlock $8bn Mining Potential, Says Firm CEO

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Asia Cup: Pakistan gearing up for India rematch, says captain Salman Agha Asia Cup: Pakistan Gearing Up For India Rematch, Says Captain Salman Agha
Next Article Advent of satellite internet held up by red tape Advent Of Satellite Internet Held Up By Red Tape
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Advent of satellite internet held up by red tape
Advent Of Satellite Internet Held Up By Red Tape
News Science & Tech
Asia Cup: Pakistan gearing up for India rematch, says captain Salman Agha
Asia Cup: Pakistan Gearing Up For India Rematch, Says Captain Salman Agha
News Sports
Thai forces fire rubber bullets, tear gas in clash with Cambodian villagers
Thai Forces Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas In Clash With Cambodian Villagers
News Region
Chairman PEC calls on Chief Secretary AJK to address engineers’ issues during his visit to Muzaffarabad
Chairman PEC Calls on Chief Secretary AJK To Address Engineers’ Issues During His Visit To Muzaffarabad
Kashmir News