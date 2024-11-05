Pakistan wants the UK to look into the “attack” on former CJP Isa’s car.

LONDON: A complaint about an incident involving demonstrators heckling former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa outside the Middle Temple Inn last week has been forwarded by the Pakistani ambassador in the UK.

According to sources who spoke to Dawn, the Pakistan High Commission filed a complaint with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through diplomatic channels the day following the event.

Isa was heckled by PTI demonstrators last Tuesday as he drove out of the Middle Temple in a diplomatic car. Some of them even pounded on his car’s glass.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared following the incident that the offenders would be found and dealt with.

Although there was no formal confirmation from UK authorities, Dawn was informed by sources that a complaint was forwarded to the FCDO the next day and that it was being “actively investigated” by London officials.

Additionally, according to sources, once Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for action against the offenders, the issue was pushed through diplomatic channels.

The Middle Temple is under the jurisdiction of the City of London Police, not the Metropolitan Police, which is in charge of maintaining law and order throughout the UK capital. The Middle Temple is situated within the City of London, a borough that is part of the Greater London area.