Pakistan tennis icon Aisam Qureshi calls time on illustrious career

The next chapter in Pakistani tennis began with the close of another as top-ranked player Aisamul Haq Qureshi announced his retirement from professional tennis at the opening ceremony of the ATP Challenger Pakistan in Islamabad on Monday night.

Bringing the international event to home soil was a dream come true, Aisam, who is president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), said at a press conference for the event earlier this month.

“I don’t know if my tears are for my career or hosting the challenger cup as president,” the visibly emotional 45-year-old joked as he addressed the audience on a chilly evening.

PTF described his retirement as the “conclusion of an era”.

“His legacy will continue to inspire upcoming players and contribute to the growth and recognition of tennis across the nation,” the federation said in a post on social media.

The right-hander turned pro in 1998 and was the only Pakistani tennis player to have played in a Grand Slam final at the 2010 US Open in both the men’s and mixed doubles.

Aisam achieved a career-high singles ranking of 125 in December 2007, and a doubles ranking of 8 in June 2011 with recently-retired partner Rohan Bopanna of India, according to the ATP Tour, who honoured Aisam and seven other retired stars at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin earlier this month.

“Obviously it’s an amazing feeling [to be here],” said the former Top 10 star, who is one of only four men to win the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award twice.

“Growing up as a Pakistani, a young kid, I never thought I would have such a long career to start with. Playing with the top guys, at the top tournaments, and qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals also four times. It’s been amazing, and this is like a full circle,“ Aisam had said.

“The ATP was like a second family to me. I’ve had some ups, I’ve had some downs, but overall, I think it was a mutual friendship and trust that I gathered the most.”

The tennis star made his final tour-level appearance in a Davis Cup tie in Paraguay in September. He won 18 tour-level doubles crowns, including two ATP Masters 1000 titles.

He is also the most successful Davis Cup player in Pakistan’s history, with the team most notably reaching the World Group play-offs in 2005.

Aisam’s efforts on the humanitarian front were recognised as he and partner Bopanna were honoured with a Peace and Sport award for their ‘Stop War Start Tennis’ campaign, with the goal of playing a match on the Pakistan-India border.

He is also the recipient of the Pride of Pakistan award in 2004 and the Salam Pakistan Youth Award in 2007.