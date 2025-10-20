Pakistan ride luck to reach 177-3 at tea in second South Africa Test

Pakistan took advantage of some poor South African fielding to reach 177-3 at tea on the opening day of the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Despite their fielding lapses South Africa’s spinners removed Abdullah Shafqiue (57) and Babar Azam (16) to check the momentum of the hosts, who won the toss on a spin-friendly pitch.

Shan Masood, dropped on 71 off a luckless Keshav Maharaj, was unbeaten on 77 with two fours and three sixes while Saud Shakeel was six not out at the break.

Shafqiue’s chancy knock finally ended when he edged Simon Harmer to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne after adding an invaluable 111 runs for the second wicket with skipper Masood.

Azam, again cheered by a home crowd willing him to return to form, fell after Tony de Zorzi took a low catch at silly point for Maharaj’s first wicket.

Azam has gone 29 Test innings without a century.

Maharaj himself dropped Shafique on 15 off his own bowling and then saw Aiden Markram drop the same batter on 41 and 53.

Shafique also survived on nine when a Marco Jansen delivery beat him and hit the stumps after rolling down, but did not dislodge the bails.

In the morning session South Africa’s only breakthrough came from Harmer, who bowled Imam-ul-Haq for 17 with a sharp turner that beat the bat and hit off-stump.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was also unlucky when Tristan Stubbs dropped Shafique in the slips off the fourth ball of the match for nought. Harmer has figures of 2-57.

Having won the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs, Pakistan strengthened their attack by including a third spinner in Asif Afridi, dropping fast bowler Hasan Ali.

At 38 years and 299 days, Asif becomes the second oldest Pakistani Test debutant, behind Miran Bakhsh, who made his debut at 47 years and 284 days against India in 1955.

South Africa named three spinners and two pacers.

Teams

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)