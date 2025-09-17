Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK State Branch Organizes Emergency Simulation Exercise (SimEx 2025) with ICRC Support

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch, with generous support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and in collaboration with key stakeholders—including Police, Health, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Rescue 1122, Building Department Unit (BDU), and Civil Defence—organized an Emergency Simulation Exercise (SimEx 2025) in Muzaffarabad.The event aimed to review and strengthen coordination and response mechanisms during natural disasters and emergencies, fostering better preparedness among participating agencies.

The exercise brought together officials from various government departments, including PRCS, Police, Health, SDMA, Civil Defence, and Rescue 1122. Notable attendees included ICRC representatives Mr. Wasif Jaan, Syed Husnain Ahmed, and Haroon Abbasi; Deputy Director (Organisational Development) from PRCS National Headquarters, Raja Rayhan Arif; and Deputy Director (Safety & Security), Col (Rtd) Irshaad Hussain.

Minister for Education AJK, Mr. Deewan Ali Chugtai, applauded the humanitarian interventions of PRCS AJK and reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to supporting the organization’s efforts.

In her opening remarks, Secretary PRCS AJK State Branch, Ms. Gulzar Fatima, welcomed all stakeholders and emphasized the need for prioritizing joint simulation exercises in the future to enhance coordination.

Chairman PRCS AJK State Branch, Sardar Shafique Ahmed, expressed gratitude to the ICRC and PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad for their unwavering support. He stressed the importance of timely coordination between PRCS and government departments to bolster emergency responses. “Azad Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most vulnerable regions, where people face multiple hazards—especially those residing along the Line of Control, who endure natural disasters, cross-border firing, and shelling,” he noted. “We must prioritize these areas to ensure communities can cope with any emergency or disaster.” The Chairman also thanked all participating departments and their representatives for their involvement in the joint simulation exercise.Other dignitaries present included Special Secretary Health, Muhammad Yunas Mir; Director Health, Farooq Awan; Director General Civil Defence, Capt (R) Ibrar Azam; Senior Superintendent of Police, Raja Faisal; and DSP, Shujah Gillani. They also addressed the gathering, highlighting the value of collaborative disaster preparedness.At the conclusion of the exercise, certificates and shields were distributed among participants and guests to recognize their contributions.