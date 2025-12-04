Pakistan ready to provide Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through our ports, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan was ready to provide landlocked Kyrgyzstan access to regional and global markets through its ports.

The premier made the remarks as he addressed the media in Islamabad alongside Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, following discussions between the two leaders.

Zhaparov arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan. PM Shehbaz said in a post on X that the visit was the first by a Kyrgyz president in 20 years.

Detailing the discussions held today, the prime minister said that Kyrgyzstan was a landlocked country and therefore, “Pakistan stands ready to provide Kyrgyz Republic access to regional and global markets through our ports of Karachi, Bin Qasim and Gwadar”.

“During our fruitful discussions today, we had a detailed exchange on […] bilateral relations as well as important regional and international developments,” PM Shehbaz said about his meeting with Zharapov.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, alongside others, were present at the meeting, pictures showed.

“We have reaffirmed today, and of course in no uncertain terms, our shared resolve to elevate Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations to a much higher level by enhancing collaboration in political, trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, education, defence, and of course, in cultural domains.”

The prime minister noted that a business forum would be held later today to “chart new pathways for proactive collaboration in vital sectors of economic cooperation”.

PM Shehbaz said that the business forum, comprising the business community from both sides, will be akin to “signing an MoU which is worth $200 million”, pledging to increase mutual trade from the current $15-16m to $200m in the next two years.

The bilateral trade volume had declined significantly from $11.2m in 2022-23 to $5.18m in 2024-25.

PM Shehbaz called Islamabad the Kyrgyz president’s “second home”. “There cannot be a better moment of joy and bliss for all of us.”

Noting that a Kyrgyz president was visiting Pakistan after a period of 20 years, the premier said that “this gap between two brotherly countries is not acceptable”. “As I said, it’s never too late,” he added, extending the visiting dignitary a warm welcome.

Stating that the two nations had “timeless” links, the prime minister said the people of both countries were connected “not only by geography but by centuries of caravans, and ideas of faiths and friendships”.

“Our discussions also highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people exchanges through cultural initiatives, tourism promotion, and academic partnerships,” the premier said, adding that they agreed to hold cultural events in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan, as well as similar activities in Bishkek.

“Our interaction today is far more than a meeting between two brothers whose hearts beat in unison. It is as though the ancient Karakoram and the majestic Ala-Too stretch out across the horizon to embrace one another,” PM Shehbaz said.

He expressed the confidence that the visit will “most definitely give a fresh impetus to our already strong bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interaction”.

The prime minister thanked the Kyrgyz president and his delegation for their “commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations”.

“May the radiant sun of Kyrgyzstan and the guiding glow of Pakistan’s crescent and star unite to illuminate a future between our two countries of enduring peace, shared prosperity and hope for both the peoples and, of course our region, and the world beyond.”

Zhaparov calls Pakistan ‘important partner’

In his remarks, President Zhaparov appreciated the Pakistani government and its people for their “warm reception and generous hospitality”. He also confirmed that his visit was the first by a head of Kyrgyzstan in 20 years.

“I would like to emphasise that Pakistan is an important partner of Kyrgyzstan in South Asia,” Zhaparov said. He later also termed Pakistan a “brotherly country and a reliable partner”.

“I view Pakistan’s dynamic development, its growing economic potential and its ambitious infrastructure projects as a testament to the prime minister’s effective leadership,” he added.

Zhaparov noted that he and PM Shehbaz held “extensive discussions on the current agenda and future prospects of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani cooperation”.

“We paid special attention to activating collaboration in trade, economy, investment, transport, logistics, education and science,” he detailed. “We attach particular importance to further developing the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Business Council as an effective mechanism for bringing together the business communities of both countries.”

The visiting dignitary further said he considered the “full use of the transport and transit potential of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan to be one of the most important areas of our partnership”.

Zhaparov also mentioned the Central Asia-South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000), saying it would “serve as a cornerstone in establishing a unified energy system between Central and South Asia”.

The $1.2 billion regional power project — designed to bring the benefits of interconnectivity to Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan — is expected to become operational by January 2027, as per a Tajik minister.

Speaking on academic cooperation, Zhaparov noted that more than 12,000 Pakistani students were studying at higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

“In the field of security, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to combating terrorism, extremism and transnational crime,” he said, adding that both countries also agreed to strengthen coordination between the “competent authorities to ensure peace, stability and security in the region”.

Zhaparov extended an invitation to PM Shehbaz to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan when convenient for him.

He also invited the prime minister as a guest of honour to the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that will take place in Bishkek, as well as to the World Nomad Games 2026.

15 MoUs signed

Separately, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan signed 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields, including commerce, energy and health, to boost bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The exchange of MoUs took place in Islamabad, with PM Shehbaz, Zhaparov and ministers from both sides present at the signing ceremony.

Following the inking of the MoUs, PM Shehbaz and Zhaparov also signed a joint statement on the strengthening of “comprehensive cooperation” in the interest of both countries.

The prime minister said the MoUs would “serve as a framework for structured result-oriented engagement and closer institutional linkages between our two countries”.

An MoU between Pakistan’s Foreign Services Academy and the Diplomatic Academy of Kyrgyzstan was exchanged by Foreign Minister Dar and his Kyrgyz counterpart Zheenbek Kulubayev.

Kulubayev also exchanged an MoU in the field of mining and geosciences with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Power Minister Awais Leghari also exchanged an MoU with Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev on cooperation in the energy sector.

An MoU between both countries’ commerce ministries was exchanged by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Bakyt Sydykov.

Sydykov and Railways Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani also inked an MoU for cooperation in utilising Pakistan’s ports for regional connectivity.

The Kyrgyz FM exchanged an MoU with Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema on cooperation in agriculture, and another pact with Kamal on the establishment of an electronic data interchange between the customs services of both countries.

An agreement was also exchanged by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Kyrgyz Prosecutor General Maksat Asanaliev on the transfer of convicted persons to prisons to serve their sentence.

Sydykov also exchanged an MoU with Rana Sanaullah, minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), on cooperation in the sphere of tourism.

Another pact was signed about surgical instruments, exchanged by Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, minister of state for National Health Services, and Kulubayev.

An agreement in the field of culture was inked by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and his Kyrgyz counterpart Mirbek Mambetaliev.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar exchanged an MoU with Kulubayev for cooperation between the justice ministries of the two countries.

A pact was signed to establish sister city relations between both countries’ federal capitals, exchanged by Chaudhry and Bishkek Mayor Aibek Junushaliev.

An MoU was exchanged between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Kyrgyzstan’s Culture, Information and Youth Policy Ministry, signed by the programme’s head, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Mambetaliev.

Finally, the director of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), retired Major Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani, and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Kylychbek Sultan exchanged an MoU between NUML and the Diplomatic Academy of the Kyrgyz foreign ministry.

In the morning, a formal welcome ceremony in honour of Zhaparov was held at Prime Minister House in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported. PM Shehbaz received the Kyrgyz president upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of armed forces presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, and both countries’ national anthems were played on the occasion.

Dar meets Kyrgyz president

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Zhaparov and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Dar called on President Zhaparov and welcomed his delegation to Pakistan, the FO said in a post on X. It added that Dar conveyed the “warm greetings” of President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment, at the highest political level, to further strengthening Pak–Kyrgyz relations in all areas of mutual interest,” the FO added.

Dar also briefed Zhaparov on his planned engagements with Pakistan’s leadership, interactions with both countries’ business communities, and discussions aimed at advancing broad-based bilateral cooperation.

Dar had also welcomed Kyrgyz FM Zheenbek Kulubaev at the FO yesterday, where the two held “important consultations ranging over areas of mutual interest”.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.