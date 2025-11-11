Pakistan put into bat in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan were put into bat after Sri Lanka won the toss in the opening One-day International of the three-match series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

“We would’ve also liked to bowl first too due to the dew [in the later stages],” Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi said at the toss. “Pindi is a high-scoring ground.”

Pakistan come into the game on the back of a 2-1 series triumph against a depleted South African side, shorn of big names, last week in Faisalabad.

That series triumph marked a successful beginning to Shaheen’s fresh stint as the new Pakistan captain, having replaced Mohammad Rizwan last month in an abrupt manner.

Sri Lanka, though, present a more difficult challenge.

The Islanders, led by Charith Asalanka, in contrast, arrive in Rawalpindi with a full-strength team and in top form in the format — having won the last six of their seven ODI series, including those against the strong India and Australia to rise to fourth in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings.

Pakistan made one change from the team that convincingly beat South Africa in the third ODI on Saturday with pacer Naseem Shah replacing leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Abrar starred in that game, picking a career-best 4-27, but misses out after being unwell according to Shaheen.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.