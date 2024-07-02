Pakistan has announced its women’s T20 Asia Cup squad.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket board announced the national team on Sunday after a four-day camp. Nida Dar will captain the team in the forthcoming women’s T20 Asia Cup, which will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19–28.

The Pakistan Cricket Board stated, “Those who were a part of the 17-member squad that toured England last month—Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar—have been left out.”

“Rather, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tasmia Rubab have been named by the selectors.”

October of last year was Iram’s most recent Twenty20 International match. On the other hand, Omaima didn’t appear in the format since December. September 2023 saw Aroob play his seventh and last Twenty20 International match in Karachi against South Africa.

Tasmia, a left-arm fast bowler who is 22 years old, is the only member of the team without a cap. In November 2023, she represented Pakistan A in matches against Thailand and the West Indies A.

In the most recent National Women’s One-Day Tournament, Tasmia played for Multan and amassed 86 runs while claiming 12 wickets. Moreover, Tasmia claimed four wickets in the National Women’s T20 Tournament with an economy rate of 6.36.

Prior to the competition, the chosen players will participate in a training camp here starting on July 5 and will leave for Sri Lanka on July 16.

Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), and Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling) will assist head coach Muhammad Wasim in overseeing the camp.

Group “A” comprises Pakistan, India, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates. Group “B” includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia. On July 26, the top two teams from each group will compete in the semi-finals.

On July 19, Pakistan will play India in the tournament’s opening encounter. On July 21 and 23, they will play Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.