Pakistan enters bunkering market with first facility

ISLAMABAD: The country has laun­ched its first standardised bunkering operations at the Karachi Port, aligning Pakistan’s largest port with global maritime safety and operational standards.

Bunkering at a port is the process of supplying ships with fuel (such as marine gas oil, heavy fuel oil, or alternative fuels like LNG) for propulsion and onboard machinery.

It is a critical, tightly regulated operation that involves transferring fuel from land-based facilities, tanker trucks, or bunker vessels to the receiving ship’s fuel tanks.

Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday said the initiative was launched to accelerate the modernisation of port services and a broader upgrade of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

He said the introduction of regulated bunkering would fill a long-standing gap in Karachi Port’s service offering, enabling it to compete more effectively with established bunkering hubs in the region and beyond.

Vitol begins refuelling ships with its barge at Karachi Port as Cnergyico starts supplying low-sulphur fuel

The minister said the availability of safe, reliable, and efficiently managed bunkering facilities is expected to attract more international shipping lines to Karachi, particularly those seeking streamlined port calls and predictable service standards.

Earlier, there was no refuelling facility for commercial shipping in the country, and ships had to obtain fuel from Fujairah or Singapore.

The fuel supply and bunkering facility will be executed by Vitol, a Swiss-based Dutch multinational energy and commodity trading company, through its barge.

Meanwhile, the Karachi-based Cnergyico refinery has started producing world-class ‘very low sulphur fuel oil’ (VLSFO) for ship refuelling.

The facility has also become essential as India has banned ships that enter or leave its ports from calling at any Pakistani port.

Sources at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said that the availability of bunkering facilities would increase vessel traffic at the port, thereby improving revenue too.

Meanwhile, the maritime minister said that the move would translate into higher foreign-exchange earnings through port fees, marine services, and ancillary commercial activity such as repairs, supplies and maritime logistics.

Mr Chaudhry added that the new service would enhance Pakistan’s visibility in the international maritime market by demonstrating the country’s commitment to modern, environmentally responsible and globally competitive port management.

He said compliance with international standards covering fuel quality, safety procedures, documentation and transparency was essential for building confidence among ship-owners and global trading companies.

The minister said the first phase of operations would begin in collaboration with one of the world’s leading energy trading houses, which will conduct bunkering at Karachi Port in accordance with internationally certified practices.

He said the venture is expected to expand as domestic refineries supply larger quantities of refined fuel meeting global specifications, a development he described as a direct benefit to the national exchequer.

The minister noted that KPT had assessed existing bunkering practices, reviewed global procedures, drafted new documentation and engaged stakeholders to bring the service online.

He said the milestone reinforces KPT’s ambition to operate as a leading regional hub and signals the government’s intention to continue expanding port capabilities in line with international benchmarks.