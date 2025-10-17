Pakistan close to emerge as Tiger of Asia soon: Overseas Kashmiri leader

MIRPUR (AJK)( Parliament Times): Visiting leader Malik Ishtiaq Awan has said “Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is going to emerge as the tiger of Asia, particularly in acknowledgement of the outstanding performance of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan resorting to

convincing defeat to India in May this year war.

Talking to journalists at the Kashmir Press Club here on Thursday, he said that under the ambitious leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan was rapidly progressing.

Awan, also front-line leader of Britain Chapter of PML ( N), said “Pakistan has not only regained its high image and position the worldover, but also a distinguished power, since it resorted to a befitting reply to the unprovoked Indian aggression shooting down seven fighter jets of thr enemy in the beief 5-day war.

Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris are proud of this unprecedented success of Pakistan resorting to historic defeat to the enemy in this year conflict, he said.

The Overseas Kashmiri leader said the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates dwelling abroad will not hesitate from any sacrifice standing united shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed of Pakistan for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland, he added.