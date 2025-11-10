Ad image
Pakistan Clinch Hong Kong Sixes Title

Pakistan celebrate with the Hong Kong Sixes champions trophy on Sunday.

KOWLOON (Hong Kong): Pakistan won the Hong Kong Sixes title for the sixth time in the history of the competition on Sunday, defeating Kuwait by 43 runs in the final here at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

After being invited to bat first, Pakistan totalled 135-3 off the stipulated six overs. Skipper Abbas Afridi cracked an 11-ball 52 – laced with seven sixes and four fours — opener Abdul Samad scored 42 off just 13 with the help of two fours and five sixes while Khawaja Nafay made 22 off just six with the aid of two fours and as many sixes.

Meet Bhavsar claimed three wickets.

The Kuwait batters, who did remarkably well against India and England earlier in the event, failed to come up to the expectations. Adnan Idrees scored 30 off just eight balls, Bhasvar amassed 33 runs off 12 while captain Yasin Patel contributed 14.

Maaz Sadaqat took three wickets for 29 runs while Abbas and Mohammad Shahzad picked up one apiece.

Abbas received player-of-the-match as well as the player-of-the-tournament honours.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan edged past Australia by one run in a nail-biting semi-final. Nafay’s blazing 50 off just 14 balls powered Pakistan to 121 for 2, before tight bowling in the final overs steered Pakistan to victory.

Winners Pakistan received a prize money of $20,000 while Kuwait, the runners-up, were given $15000.

The tournament included 12 main teams, which included South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, Australia, England, UAE, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong (China).

