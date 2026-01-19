PAF contingent arrives in Saudi Arabia for combat exercise ‘Spears of Victory 2026’: ISPR

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) arrived in Saudi Arabia to take part in a multinational aerial combat exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Monday.

The PAF contingent, comprising F-16 Block-52 fighter aircraft alongside dedicated air and ground crew, arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the multinational aerial combat exercise ‘Spears of Victory 2026’.

“The exercise is witnessing the participation of fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,” the ISPR said.

“It offers a robust platform to enhance interoperability, operational synergy, mutual understanding and capacity building among participating air forces, particularly in large force employment, night composite air operations, integrated ISR (Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance), and operations in advanced electronic warfare environments.”

Through participation in this multinational forum, the PAF seeks to enhance interoperability with partner air forces and “validate its operational preparedness in a contested, technology-driven battle space”.

The military’s media wing elaborated that PAF fighter aircraft undertook a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, “demonstrating the long-range operational reach and expeditionary capabilities of Pakistan Air Force”.

“During the conduct of the exercise, PAF pilots flying advanced F-16 Block-52 aircraft equipped with modern avionics and Beyond Visual Range capabilities will be pitched against air crews of participating air forces operating a wide array of sophisticated combat aircraft,” it added.

The ISPR further said that the participation of the PAF contingent in the exercise not only reflected its firm commitment to regional and international military cooperation, but also underscored its “professional excellence and proven capability to operate effectively in diverse and demanding operational environments alongside leading contemporary air forces”.

In September, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.