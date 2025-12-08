Overseas PML-N AJK leader Kamran Manzoor demands immediate induction of AJK CEC without further delay;

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Demanding immediate much-awaited appointment of Chief Election Commissioner in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Raja Kamran Manzoor, Central Joint Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Azad Jammu Kashmir, has urged the concerned authorities and the government of AJK to immediately fill the vacant position of the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure the timely conduct of the upcoming general elections in the State due to be held in mid of next year – 2026.

Speaking to the media from Saudi Arabia on Monday. he stated that the party president of PML-N Azad Jammu Kashmir and Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir, has already conveyed this demand to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir through a formal letter.

Kamran underlined that various political groups and civil society representatives from shared the same concerns with the stance that the absence of the Chief Election Commissioner has slowed down essential election preparations, potentially hindering the timely conduct of the polls un the state.

The PML -N AJK leader underlined that it was a constitutional requirement for the government to keep the AJK Election Commission fully functional. “However, the prolonged vacancy of the Election Commissioner’s position has affected key processes including updating of voter lists, finalisation of the polling scheme, and other administrative arrangements”, he observed

The seasoned political analyst warned that any further delay in the appointment may undermine public confidence in the electoral system. He stressed that transparent, impartial, and timely elections were vital for the brighter democratic future of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This AJK Correspondent, meanwhile understands that social and and various other political circles in AJK have also urged the state government to ensure the immediate appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner in the larger national and regional interests so that the election process could proceed without further delay.in filling in the vacant CEC SJK office.