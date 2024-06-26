Out of the ten picnickers kidnapped in Quetta, three go home.

According to officials, three of the ten men who were kidnapped by unidentified armed individuals from Shaban, a picnic area outside of Quetta, last week, returned home on Tuesday.

Officials said that last Thursday, a big number of people went on a picnic in the Shaban area. While there, a group of armed men surrounded the mountains and began to examine the picnickers’ national identity cards.

After discovering Punjabi addresses on their identity cards, the armed guys had taken 14 people from the group of picnickers and taken them somewhere unknown.

Four people were later freed by the armed men, according to an eyewitness, but they “took away 10 people whose national identity cards showed addresses in Punjab.”

The abductions were attributed to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army.

The head of the Levies Control room, Muhammad Ajmal, revealed to Dawn.com today that the police and Frontier Corps (FC) were conducting a search operation in Shaban and the surrounding districts.

Baseer Durrani, a customs official, and Hasan Raza were among the abductees who made their way back home this morning; the identity of the third person remained unknown, he claimed.

According to Ajmal, one of the abductees’ families informed Levies Control about the three abductees’ return, which is how the Levies learned of it.

He added that Arif Kakar, the Deputy Commissioner of Harnai, had organized a conference in order to retrieve the other seven people.

After then, the recovered people’s comments would be documented, and legal action would be initiated.