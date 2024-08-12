Ad image
NewsRegion

One person killed and eleven injured in a bombing in Kabul

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
KABUL: According to a Kabul police spokesperson, a bomb explosion on a minibus in a neighborhood of the nation’s capital on Sunday resulted in one death and eleven injuries.

The explosion occurred in the western Kabul neighborhood of Dasht-i-Barchi, which is home to a large number of Shias. The Shia population has historically faced persecution in Afghanistan and is frequently targeted by the Islamic State organization, which views them as heretics.

An IED (improvised explosive device) was placed on a minibus in the Dasht-i-Barchi region, according to a statement released by the Kabul police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran.

He continued by saying that an inquiry was underway.

The bombing happened at roughly 4 p.m., and no one immediately claimed responsibility for it.

Even though there have been significantly fewer lethal attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021 and halted their insurgency, certain armed organizations, such as Daesh, are still a menace.

But only yesterday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesperson, called Western nations’ worries about Daesh and other terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan “baseless and mere propaganda.”

ToloNews reported that Mujahid claimed the government has total authority over Afghanistan’s terrain and that no internal nor international rogue organizations are permitted to function there.

“Afghanistan has waged a fierce battle against the Daesh phenomenon, and their headquarters have been entirely demolished in the country. Afghan security personnel are keeping an eye on the remaining two percent. Afghanistan is not threatened by this occurrence, and no one is threatened by it, the speaker stated.

You Might Also Like

Pakistan will welcome the Bangladesh’s test team on Tuesday.

“From death to death,” Gazans escape after Khan Yunis struck.

New Chief Justice of Bangladesh is sworn in

Pakistan’s business and trade are increasing, according to the ministry of commerce

Touching moments when the Olympic hero comes back to Mian Channu

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article “From death to death,” Gazans escape after Khan Yunis struck.
Next Article Pakistan will welcome the Bangladesh’s test team on Tuesday.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pakistan will welcome the Bangladesh’s test team on Tuesday.
News Sports
“From death to death,” Gazans escape after Khan Yunis struck.
News World View
New Chief Justice of Bangladesh is sworn in
News Region
Pakistan’s business and trade are increasing, according to the ministry of commerce
Business News