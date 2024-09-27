Ad image
One detained over a woman’s sexual assault at a government hospital in Karachi

KARACHI: A senior police officer reported on Thursday that one nominated accused has been apprehended by police on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman inside a government hospital in Orangi Town.

Dawn was informed by SSP-West Tariq Illahi Mastoi that the man had been taken into custody by the police due to his involvement in a case (FIR 543/2024) that was filed at the Orangi police station under Section 354/34 of the PPC.

The complainant woman said in the contents of the FIR that on September 22, she had her baby daughter admitted to the children’s ward at the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital.

The mother claimed that when her daughter’s fever got higher, hospital staff ordered her to fetch an injection from a pharmacy. Around 2:30 in the morning, she said, a young man grabbed her hand as she was leaving the ward and led her to a room with two other men.

She said that a watchman and other hospital personnel saved her from the suspects’ attempt to sexually abuse her. In the FIR, she named the detained suspect as well as two other suspects.

