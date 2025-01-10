On the Gaza deal, we are actually making some headway: Biden

As negotiations attempt to achieve a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden has stated that significant progress is being made towards a deal in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Biden added that he had previously spoken with Joseph Aoun, the newly appointed president of Lebanon. “He’s an excellent man. They are also putting forth a lot of effort.

The US House votes to penalize Israel at the International Criminal Court.

According to Reuters, the International Criminal Court has been sanctioned by the US House of Representatives for protesting the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister in connection with Israel’s assault in Gaza.

The “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” which was approved by a vote of 243 to 140, would punish any foreigner who conducts investigations, makes arrests, detains, or brings charges against US nationals or those of an ally nation, such as Israel, who are not court members.

The bill was supported by 198 Republicans and 45 Democrats. Republicans did not vote against it.

In a House address prior to the vote, Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Representative Brian Mast stated, “America is passing this law because a kangaroo court is seeking to arrest the prime minister of our great ally, Israel.”

Now that they control both chambers of Congress, President-elect Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans strongly support Israel’s government, as seen by the House vote, one of the first since the new Congress was seated last week.