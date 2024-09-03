On a Chicago train, four people were shot and killed.

WASHINGTON: A suspect was quickly taken into custody following the mass shooting that left four people shot dead on a train in the US city of Chicago on Monday.

After responding to an emergency hotline call early on Monday morning, police claimed they located the four victims near the Forest Park train station.

According to a police statement, “Three were pronounced dead on the scene, and the fourth was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were later pronounced.”

In the United States, where there are more guns than people, gun violence is widespread. Political opposition is always fierce when attempts are made to restrict the rights of gun owners.

Based on surveillance footage, Chicago police released a description of the accused criminal. A firearm was also found, and a suspect was later taken into custody, according to the statement.



According to the statement, “this looks to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community.”

With over 317,000 riders on its train system on a typical weekday, Chicago has one of the biggest public transit networks in the country.

“This is a terrible circumstance. You definitely don’t want to discover this when you wake up. Referring to the Labor Day vacation observed in the US, police spokesman Christopher Chin told reporters, “It’s a Monday morning on a holiday.”