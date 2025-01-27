North Waziristan saw the deaths of six terrorists.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: According to authorities, a gunfight in the Datta Khel neighborhood of the North Waziristan district on Sunday resulted in the deaths of six terrorists and the martyrdom of two security personnel.

Security personnel also prevented an attack on a security station in Mir Ali’s Khadi neighborhood, according to the sources.

However, until this report was filed late Sunday night, the military’s media wing did not issue an official statement.

The sources claimed that after militants stormed a nearby checkpoint, the Datta Khel shootout broke out.

They said that six militants were slain in the ensuing clash after security officers responded successfully. Two employees, however, also accepted martyrdom while battling the militants. According to them, their bodies were transported by plane to the headquarters in Miramshah.