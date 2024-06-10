North Korea’s balloon launch is followed by South Korea’s loudspeaker announcements.

SEOUL: In response to Pyongyang’s demand that it cease bringing garbage-carrying balloons into the South, South Korea on Sunday resumed broadcasting messages over loudspeakers that were aimed at North Korea, the country’s military said.

After North Korea started shooting approximately 330 balloons with rubbish attached on Saturday, with about 80 of them falling over the border, the decision was made to resume the broadcasts as a kind of psychological warfare, according to South Korea’s military.

The National Security Council of South Korea declared, “The measures we will take may be unbearable for the North Korean regime, but they will send a message of hope and light to the North’s troops and its people.”

South Korea had informed the North that it would retaliate by setting up massive loudspeakers at the border to broadcast propaganda.

The South Korean military stated that more broadcasts may be made depending on North Korea’s reaction to the ones that were made on Sunday afternoon. The South Korean military advised people not to handle any objects they found connected to balloons after claiming that more balloons had been launched by the North and could fly into the country. It provided no further information.

Disregarding the warning, a group of activists from South Korea have floated more balloons to the North with pamphlets critical of Kim Jong Un, along with USB sticks filled with dramas and K-pop videos and US dollar bills.