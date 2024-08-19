North Korea denounces the Ukrainian invasion of Russia as a terrorist crime.

According to official media on Sunday, North Korea denounced the intrusion of Ukraine into Russia as an inexcusable act of terror supported by Washington and the West and declared that it will always support Russia in its efforts to defend its sovereignty.

According to the KCNA news agency, Ukraine’s advance toward Russia is a result of the US’ confrontational anti-Russian policy, which is bringing the world closer to the verge of a third world war.

According to the allegation, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, received “astronomical” amounts of deadly weaponry from the US.

North Korea’s foreign ministry released a statement that KCNA reported stated, “We strongly condemn the armed attack against the Russian territory by the Zelenskiy puppet regime under the control and support of the United States and the West as an unforgivable act of aggression and terror.”

In the last year, North Korea’s relations with Russia have significantly improved thanks to two summit talks in which the presidents of both countries promised more collaboration across the board.

Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un and President of Russia Vladimir Putin inked a “comprehensive strategic partnership” deal in Pyongyang in June, which contained a mutual defense clause.

North Korea has been accused by South Korea, the United States, and Ukraine of providing artillery and missiles to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine. Russia and North Korea have refuted the claims.