North Gaza’s bombed homes are now tombs for those buried alive beneath debris.

There are people trapped alive beneath a blasted building with little chance of rescue, according to the director of the besieged and under-fire Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who has described starvation-like conditions in the area, according to Al Jazeera.

“We can no longer provide even a single meal to the patients, which prolongs wound healing, nor can we offer a meal to the healthcare workers who work around the clock,” stated Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, who is the head of his medical facility.

He added that his facility is severely short on medical supplies and that the hospital is seeing cases of malnourished and dehydrated adults and children.

According to the director, citizens who were trapped alive beneath buildings damaged by Israeli attacks called his hospital, but there was nothing that could be done to save them.

“Unfortunately, their voices vanished the following day, and they were listed as dead, their homes turning into their graves,” he stated.

“Every day, this scene is repeated.”

