Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi is placed on medical leave by Iran: attorney

According to a social media post by her attorney, Iran has granted Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, who has been imprisoned since November 2021, a three-week medical leave of absence.

Mostafa Nili stated on X that “the public prosecutor suspended the jail sentence against Narges Mohammadi for three weeks and she was released from prison based on the advice of the examining doctor.”

In a quick statement, Mohammadi’s family and allies expressed their disapproval of the three-week medical leave.

“It is insufficient to suspend Narges Mohammadi’s sentence for 21 days. In a statement, they demanded that Narges Mohammadi be released immediately and unconditionally, or at the very least, that her leave be extended to three months.

Mohammadi, 52, has been tried and imprisoned numerous times over the last 25 years for her outspoken opposition to Iran’s mandated clothing code for women and its extensive usage of the death penalty.

She has been incarcerated for the majority of the last ten years.

“Her physical condition following the removal of a tumor and a bone graft three weeks ago is the basis for her release,” Nili stated. “She needs check-ups every three months, even though the tumor was benign.”

Mohammadi received a one-year prison sentence in June for “propaganda against the state.”

When her plea to have the trial held in public was denied, she declined to show up for it.

She denounced Iran’s “devastating oppression” of women in a letter sent from prison in September.

Her charity released the letter on the second anniversary of the statewide demonstrations that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.

Mohammadi’s struggle against the death penalty in Iran was the main reason she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023.

Human rights organizations, like as Amnesty International, claim that, aside from China, which has no accurate statistics, Iran executes more people annually than any other government.