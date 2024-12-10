No immediate result from the “N”-PPP meeting

ISLAMABAD: Neither party issued a press release or information regarding the outcome of the first meeting between the ruling PML-N and its primary ally, the PPP, which was held on Monday to discuss growing differences between the two parties.

The identities of the participants from both parties who attended the meeting, which took place in Punjab House’s Governor’s Annexe, were listed in a brief news statement issued by the PPP.

The purpose of the conference was to discuss the PPP’s concerns about its representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and the absence of fair conditions for the party’s political activities in PML-N-governed Punjab.

PPP sources claim that the party officially voiced its displeasure with the PML-N for failing to consult coalition partners when making important policy choices.

Party leaders voiced their particular disapproval of the practice of “hurried legislation” in parliament and firmly informed the PML-N MPs that they needed to stop taking coalition partners for granted if they wished to maintain the party’s cooperation.

PPP leaders informed the government that the country’s businesses were being negatively impacted by internet slowdowns, which also came up for debate. They cautioned that future investments, especially those made abroad, would be at risk if immediate action was not done to address the situation.

The sources claim that the PPP leaders also expressed apprehension over the planned six canals on the Indus River in the Cholistan region of Punjab, claiming that the project will leave Sindh’s plains “completely barren.” They brought the project’s persistent anti-protests in Sindh to the attention of the PML-N leaders.

The two parties addressed political and legislative issues, including the divisive topic of water allocation among the provinces, according to a PPP leader who spoke on condition of anonymity. The PML-N was questioned by the PPP leaders on where they planned to get the water for the canals in Cholistan. According to the PPP, this initiative might cause the nation to experience a drought-like situation.

Representatives from Balochistan and KP also expressed worry over the worsening state of law and order in their respective provinces.

In a recent meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar promised to resolve the PPP’s issues, thus the teams from both sides convened. It was agreed that in order to settle their issues, the teams from both parties would meet on a regular basis.

Since the PML-N-led government was formed after the general elections in February 2024, this is the first apparent rift between the two major coalition parties.