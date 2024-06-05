Netherlands wins a low-scoring thriller over Nepal by six wickets.

DALLAS: In their T20 World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, the Netherlands defeated Nepal by six wickets behind an unbeaten 54 from Max O’Dowd.

At Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, O’Dowd’s calm knock off 48 balls saw the Dutch home safely with a final score of 109-4 off 18.4 overs.

Earlier, the Netherlands had shown disciplined bowling to restrict Nepal to 106 all out.

Logan van Beek took three wickets for only eighteen runs, and Tim Pringle also got three wickets, concluding with numbers of 3-20 off four overs. The Netherlands bowled with discipline.

At Grand Prairie Stadium, Paul van Meekeren took two wickets for 19 runs, and Bas de Leede concluded with two wickets and 22 runs.

Match is washed out by weather; England and Scotland each receive a point.

After losing the toss and being forced into bat after a brief stoppage of play due to a damp outfield, Nepal’s batsmen found it difficult to adjust to the damp, cloudy conditions.

Nepal was already in difficulty, falling behind at 2-1 after 3.1 overs after losing two early wickets.

As Nepal reached 3-40, Anil Sah was the next man to fall for 11 runs after being caught by van Beek off Pringle.

After Rohit Paudel scored a quick 35 from 37 balls, there was a brief resurgence, but the Nepal captain quickly ran out of middle order companions.

Scotland vs. England game postponed

The other match of the day between Scotland and England, the defending champions, was called off due to rain at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

With George Munsey at 41 and Michael Jones at 45 not out, Scotland scored 90-0 in an interrupted innings that was cut down to 10 overs in the weather-affected Group “B” encounter.

However, a new rain forced the umpires to call off the match before England could start chasing a revised target under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method of 109 in 10 overs.

Each side was awarded one point.