Netanyahu claims that Israel will continue to defend itself despite the ICC warrant.

According to AFP, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would not be deterred from defending Israel by an arrest order that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued against him for his actions during the shelling of Gaza.

In a video statement, Netanyahu declared, “No ludicrous anti-Israel ruling will stop us — and it won’t stop me — from continuing to defend our country in every way.” He pledged, “We will not give in to pressure.”

He called the ruling on Thursday a “dark day in the history of nations.”

He claimed that the charges were “completely baseless” and that the Hague’s International Criminal Court, which was founded to defend humanity, was now working against it.

Netanyahu claimed that the court was focusing on “the real war crimes, horrific war crimes being committed against us and against many others around the world” while accusing Israel of “fictitious crimes.”