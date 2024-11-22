Ad image
NewsWorld View

Netanyahu claims that Israel will continue to defend itself despite the ICC warrant.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
According to AFP, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he would not be deterred from defending Israel by an arrest order that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued against him for his actions during the shelling of Gaza.

In a video statement, Netanyahu declared, “No ludicrous anti-Israel ruling will stop us — and it won’t stop me — from continuing to defend our country in every way.” He pledged, “We will not give in to pressure.”

He called the ruling on Thursday a “dark day in the history of nations.”

He claimed that the charges were “completely baseless” and that the Hague’s International Criminal Court, which was founded to defend humanity, was now working against it.

Netanyahu claimed that the court was focusing on “the real war crimes, horrific war crimes being committed against us and against many others around the world” while accusing Israel of “fictitious crimes.”

You Might Also Like

Putin claims the battle in Ukraine is spreading around the world.

The first photograph of a star outside of our galaxy to be “zoomed in”

Israel is suspected of bombing homes in Gaza, killing around 60 people.

An FBR official who prevented tax fraud was rewarded.

Verification by a third party of every purchase order

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Putin claims the battle in Ukraine is spreading around the world.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Putin claims the battle in Ukraine is spreading around the world.
News World View
The first photograph of a star outside of our galaxy to be “zoomed in”
News Science & Tech
Israel is suspected of bombing homes in Gaza, killing around 60 people.
News World View
An FBR official who prevented tax fraud was rewarded.
Business News