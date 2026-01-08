Nepra cuts power tariff by 62 paise

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reduced the national average uniform electricity tariff by 62 paise per unit for the next six months, effective January 1.

According to a notification issued late on Wednesday night, the regulator has determined separate consumer-end tariffs for each distribution company (ex-Wapda Discos) in view of their differing revenue requirements and permitted levels of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

For CY26, the national average tariff has been set at Rs33.38 per kWh, down from Rs34.00 per kWh in 2025-26.

The Gujranwala, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Tribal Areas and Hazara electric power companies had filed multi-year tariff petitions for the period 2025-26 to 2029-30, which have now been determined by the regulator.

In line with policy guidelines issued by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and following the federal cabinet’s approval of the annual rebasing of consumer-end tariffs with effect from Jan 1, Nepra rebased the tariffs and issued its determination for the calendar year January-December 2026.

The determined tariffs have been communicated to the federal government for submission of the uniform tariff application.

The total revenue requirement of ex-Wapda Discos has been projected at Rs3.379 trillion, comprising Rs2.923tr for power purchase costs and Rs456.15 billion for distribution companies’ margins and prior-year adjustments, based on projected sales of 101,234 gigawatt-hours during CY26.