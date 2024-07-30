Nationwide monsoon currents will produce torrential rains: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: In several areas of the nation, lingering rains might result in flash floods and urban flooding, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday.

According to an advisory, monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are predicted to move into the country’s central and southern regions between July 27 and August 3. This could result in significant precipitation in the areas that serve as the river systems’ catchment areas.

From July 28 to August 4, significant to intense rainfall is anticipated due to the effects of this system.

The northeastern regions of Punjab, which include the Deg, Basemter, and Bein nullahs of the River Ravi, the Aik and Palku areas in the Chenab’s catchment, the Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, and Bhimber in Azad Kashmir, and the upper KP regions of Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla, and Malakand are all predicted to experience flash floods.

Authorities warn of the potential of urban floods in Sindh and Punjab cities, as well as flash flooding in AJK and KP.

According to the NDMA, urban flooding is predicted for the following areas: southern Sindh, including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sanghar, S. Benazirabad, and Karachi; Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, and their surrounding areas.

In the meantime, low- to medium-level flows are anticipated in the River Chenab near Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad; the River Jhelum upstream of Mangla; and the River Kabul and its tributaries.

Increased flows and hill torrents from the DG Khan division are anticipated in the Zhob nullahs, while low to medium-level flows are anticipated in the River Indus near Tarbela.

The authorities cautioned in its alert that flash floods might occur rapidly and catch people off guard. People who are at risk are encouraged to stay out of the water and find a safe place to live that is not near a flood.

One foot of flowing water is enough to carry a car away, and even six inches of it can knock you off your feet. Floods can pose a threat to bridges. Refrain from crossing them if the water is moving quickly. Stay away from flimsy constructions. If it rains a lot, find a safe spot to shelter.

Additionally, the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app was released by the authority and is accessible on iOS and the Google Play Store.