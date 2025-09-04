National Symposium on Nanotechnology and Applications of AI in Physics Held at UPR

Rawalakot:(Parliament Times) : A national symposium on Nanotechnology and Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Physics was held today at the Department of Physics, University of Poonch Rawalakot (UPR). The event brought together eminent scientists and scholars with the objective of fostering collaboration between research institutions, while also providing UPR’s MPhil and PhD scholars an opportunity to explore advanced research trends, techniques, and possibilities in Physics. The proceedings of the symposium began with a welcome address by Dr. Akif Safeen, Chairman, Department of Physics. Technical sessions featured in-depth discussions on contemporary research. Dr. Sabih D. Khan, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Lasers and Optronics College, PIEAS Islamabad, presented his talk on “From Cameras to Calculations: Machine Vision in Physics”. Dr. Ghafar Ali, Deputy Chief Scientist at the Nanomaterials Research Group, PINSTECH Islamabad, highlighted “Collaborative Pathways in Nanotechnology Research at PINSTECH.” Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences, praised the initiative and termed the symposium a significant platform for budding researchers. He emphasized that such academic engagements not only expand research exposure for young scholars but also strengthen institutional linkages with premier scientific organizations of the country. The event concluded with a closing ceremony where certificates and shields were distributed among participants. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest.