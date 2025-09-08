Muslim Ummah continues to face ideological attacks aimed at weakening its faith: PM AJK

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry

Anwar-ul-Haq, has said that the belief in the Finality of Prophethood

(Khatm-e-Nubuwwat SAW) is the foundation of Islam and an essential

pillar of faith.

In his message on the Day of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat, the Prime Minister said

that Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the last Prophet

and Messenger, and that any claim of prophethood after him is false

and misleading.

He noted that the Legislative Assembly had the honor of passing a

resolution affirming this belief, and that under his government 7

September was officially observed to highlight its importance.

He warned that the Muslim Ummah continues to face ideological attacks

aimed at weakening its faith.

Under the given circumstances, he said, the foremost responsibility

is to foster unity and safeguard present and future generations from

misleading ideas.

Reiterating his government’s resolve, the Prime Minister said that

Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take every possible step for the

protection and defense of the belief in the Finality of Prophethood

(SAW).

He also called on the Muslim world to unite in confronting any forces

that seek to undermine this fundamental doctrine.