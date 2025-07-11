Ad image
NewsScience & Tech

Musk’s Tesla Marks Formal India Entry With Mumbai Launch Event

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Musk’s Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event
Tesla says it is not interested in manufacturing in India at the moment.

Tesla will open its first India showroom in Mumbai next week, having imported $1 million worth of cars and merchandise, marking its entry into the world’s third-largest car market despite CEO Elon Musk’s complaints about high import tariffs.

In an invitation to the media on Thursday, the carmaker said the July 15 event was the “launch of Tesla in India through the opening of the Tesla experience centre at Bandra Kurla Complex,” located in the city’s leading commercial business district.

Grappling with excess manufacturing capacity at its other factories and falling sales, Tesla has pivoted to selling imported cars in India, on which it will need to pay about 70 per cent import duty and other levies.

Commercially available custom records from January to June showed Tesla imported vehicles, chargers and accessories into India worth close to $1m, mainly from China and the United States.

The vehicles included six of Tesla’s best-selling Model Y at a shipment value of $32,500 each for five cars, and $46,000 for the long-range version, as well as several Superchargers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has for years wooed Tesla, including forming a new policy to attract the carmaker to build its EVs locally.

Last year, Musk had planned to visit India, where he was expected to announce an investment of $2 billion to $3 billion, including in local EV manufacturing. But he cancelled the trip at the last moment. Tesla has conveyed that it is not interested in manufacturing in India at the moment.

US President Donald Trump has said that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country’s tariffs, it would be “unfair” to the US. Tesla has hired for several of the three dozen positions it advertised in India earlier this year, bringing on board store managers, sales and service executives. It is looking for supply chain engineers and vehicle operators for its autopilot ambitions.

You Might Also Like

Pakistan Face Malaysia In Semi-final Of Hockey U-18 Asia Cup

Duplantis Unfazed By Late World Championships

A Large Number Of Young People And Activists From PTI And Other Parties Joined PPP In Kotla

SBP Builds Reserves On Record Inflows, Dollar Buying

Bangladesh’s Ex-top Cop Pleads Guilty To Crimes Against Humanity

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bangladesh’s ex-top cop pleads guilty to crimes against humanity Bangladesh’s Ex-top Cop Pleads Guilty To Crimes Against Humanity
Next Article SBP builds reserves on record inflows, dollar buying SBP Builds Reserves On Record Inflows, Dollar Buying
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Pakistan face Malaysia in semi-final of Hockey U-18 Asia Cup
Pakistan Face Malaysia In Semi-final Of Hockey U-18 Asia Cup
Achivements News
Duplantis unfazed by late world championships
Duplantis Unfazed By Late World Championships
News Sports
A large number of young people and activists from PTI and other parties joined PPP in Kotla
A Large Number Of Young People And Activists From PTI And Other Parties Joined PPP In Kotla
Kashmir News
SBP builds reserves on record inflows, dollar buying
SBP Builds Reserves On Record Inflows, Dollar Buying
Business News