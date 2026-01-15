Musk’s Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash

Elon Musk’s platform X on Wednesday announced measures to prevent its AI chatbot Grok from undressing images of real people, following global backlash over its generation of sexualised photos of women and children.

The announcement comes after California’s attorney general launched an investigation into Musk’s xAI — the developer of Grok — over the sexually explicit material and multiple countries either blocked access to the chatbot or launched their own probes.

X said it will “geoblock the ability” of all Grok and X users to create images of people in “bikinis, underwear, and similar attire” in those jurisdictions where such actions are deemed illegal.

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis,” X’s safety team said in a statement.

“This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.”

In an “extra layer of protection”, image creation and the ability to edit photos via X’s Grok account were now only available to paid subscribers, the statement added.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU’s digital watchdog, earlier said it had taken note of “additional measures X is taking to ban Grok from generating sexualised images of women and children”.

“We will carefully assess these changes to make sure they effectively protect citizens in the EU,” European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in a statement, which followed sharp criticism over the nonconsensual undressed images.

Global pressure had been building on xAI to rein in Grok after its so-called “Spicy Mode” feature allowed users to create sexualised deepfakes of women and children using simple text prompts such as “put her in a bikini” or “remove her clothes”.

“The avalanche of reports detailing the non-consensual, sexually explicit material that xAI has produced and posted online in recent weeks is shocking,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said earlier Wednesday.

“We have zero tolerance for the AI-based creation and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images or of child sexual abuse material.”

Bonta said the California investigation would determine whether xAI violated state law after the explicit imagery was “used to harass people across the internet.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that xAI’s “vile” decision to allow sexually explicit deepfakes to proliferate prompted him to urge the attorney general to hold the company accountable.

Further adding pressure onto Musk’s company on Wednesday, a coalition of 28 civil society groups submitted open letters to the CEOs of Apple and Google, urging them to ban Grok and X from their app stores amid the surge in sexualised images.

Indonesia on Saturday became the first country to block access to Grok entirely, with neighbouring Malaysia following on Sunday.

India said on Sunday that X had removed thousands of posts and hundreds of user accounts in response to its complaints.

Britain’s Ofcom media regulator said on Monday it was opening a probe into whether X failed to comply with UK law over the sexual images.

And France’s commissioner for children Sarah El Hairy said on Tuesday she had referred Grok’s generated images to French prosecutors, the Arcom media regulator and the European Union.

Last week, an analysis of more than 20,000 Grok-generated images by Paris non-profit AI Forensics found that more than half depicted “individuals in minimal attire” — most of them women, and two per cent appearing to be minors.