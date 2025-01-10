Musk’s campaign of provocations against Pakistanis is joined by an Indian MP.

LONDON: Elon Musk, a tech billionaire who has been inciting European leaders with his defense of far-right figures and stereotypes in recent weeks, has now entered a heated discussion about the term “Asian grooming gangs.” His most recent comments have raised concerns that they may reinforce negative anti-Pakistani stereotypes.

Following criticism from Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi on the British prime minister’s usage of the general term “Asian” in connection with child sexual abuse cases, which primarily involved individuals of Pakistani descent, Musk made his most recent intervention.

On X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi, a leader of the Shiv Sena in India, commanded by Uddhav Thackeray, stated, “Repeat after me, they aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs.”

Musk responded curtly, “True,” indicating that he agreed with her statements. Indian media sources have extensively reported on the exchange, praising Musk’s position as supporting Chaturvedi’s critique of the broad-brush designation.

The X owner’s remarks have fueled a controversy that has often been criticized for singling out particular ethnic groups.

UK Labour MP Naz Shah told Dawn that Musk’s remarks were “dangerous” and will probably deepen divides. Shah referred to the far-right activist known for inflaming anti-Muslim sentiment when he stated, “For me, the idea that Musk is supporting someone that our courts convicted, like Tommy Robinson, is all you need to know.”

She also raised concerns about Musk’s priorities, emphasizing the discrepancy between his words and practical solutions. “More has been done on domestic violence by Labour MP Jess Phillips than by Musk and all of these men together. Musk should make sure his platform is involved in the discussion about violence against women if he truly wants to help, Shah continued.

Musk’s engagement raises concerns as British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s remarks against Pakistanis were widely denounced as unfairly targeting Pakistanis in general, echoing previous narratives about Pakistani men. Such tales, according to advocacy groups, run the risk of escalating tensions, especially in heterogeneous communities like the UK.

Naz Shah emphasized the wider ramifications of such discourse, highlighting the dangers of violence stoked by polarizing discourse. “This is real,” she cautioned. As catastrophes like the Christchurch mosque attacks have shown, fanning the flames of hatred and division may have disastrous results. People’s lives are at risk in this risky game.

For a long time, groups like the Network of Sikh Organizations (NSO) have pushed for more honesty when talking about these topics. The harm created by ambiguous terms like “Asian grooming gangs,” which wrongly implicate larger South Asian groups, has been emphasized by the NSO on numerous occasions.

According to a statement from the NSO, “there is a legitimate need for accuracy but also a responsibility to avoid fostering division and hatred.”

As the discussion progresses, Musk’s detractors are calling for more attention to be paid to structural fixes rather than polarizing remarks. It is feared that powerful people like Musk, with their extensive platforms, can unintentionally reinforce negative perceptions that undermine real attempts to combat crimes and assist victims.

“We must concentrate on facts, data, and measures that safeguard all individuals who are at risk—not on unjustified targeting of particular groups,” MP Naz Shah warned.