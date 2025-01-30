Munir Akram tells the UNSC that Israel has no authority to close a Palestinian humanitarian organization.

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has issued a warning that Israel’s decision to suspend activities of UNRWA, the UN organization for Palestinian refugees, will severely impair humanitarian efforts in war-torn Gaza and jeopardize the ceasefire in the enclave, just two days before Israel does so.

“UNRWA has been a ray of hope for millions of Palestinian refugees throughout the region for more than 70 years,” Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, told the 15-member Security Council at a meeting held Tuesday to discuss the agency’s challenging circumstances.

He said that UNRWA’s vast network of schools, medical facilities, and humanitarian services is still essential for life-saving aid, children’s education, and healthcare for the suffering Palestinians. He also mentioned that it would be crucial for Gaza’s reconstruction.

The implementation of last October’s Israeli legislation prohibiting the agency’s operations was endangering UNRWA’s existence and survival, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that the action is against international law, the UN Charter, and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ambassador Akram conveyed his “unwavering support” for UNRWA, saying, “Israel has no right as the occupying power to close down any UN facility, in particular UNRWA office, in East Jerusalem or any other UN international facility established in the Occupied Palestinian Territory under the mandate of the UN.”

In reference to the report written by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, who was tasked by the UN Secretary-General to investigate the issue, he stated, “Israel’s allegations against UNRWA have not been established.”

He claimed that despite direct attacks against them, which resulted in the deaths of 270 of its “heroic” staff, UNRWA has persisted in its work in Gaza.

He claimed that by attacking UNRWA, Israel aims to undermine not only the Palestinian people’s identity and rights but also the institutions that are essential to delivering humanitarian help to them.It was noted that a General Assembly resolution further emphasizes Israel’s duty to support UNRWA in its activities under Article 2(5) of the UN Charter and denounces Israeli actions that hinder its operations.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini kicked off the discussion by claiming that the Israeli law “makes a mockery of international law” and places severe restrictions on it. However, he stated, “We are committed to staying and delivering until it is no longer feasible to do so.”

As Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized control of Goma, the largest city in the country’s east, Ambassador Akram also informed the Security Council that there was no military solution to the conflict and that the parties must now focus on dialogue.

He emphasized at the emergency conference, “We call on Rwanda and the DRC to cease hostilities and to immediately revive the Luanda process of dialogue under the mediatory leadership of President Joao Lourenco of Angola.”