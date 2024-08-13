Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, criticizes the drive against state institutions.

Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi, the federal minister of interior, has made it plain that no one will be permitted to launch a devious campaign against government institutions.

He shared similar opinions on Monday at separate talks with Owais Noorani, the secretary general of the JUP, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the chairman of the MQM.

Topics of common interest, the nation’s general political climate, and issues relating to the advancement of religious harmony and fraternity were all covered throughout the meetings.

Both Mr. Naqvi and Mr. Siddiqui vehemently denounced the vile propaganda directed on state institutions.

The country’s institutions are a proud asset, according to the interior minister, and any organized propaganda against them amounts to betrayal of the nation.

According to Mr. Siddiqui, everyone must come together and advance for the good of the nation.

In an encounter with JUP Secretary General Owais Noorani, Mr. Naqvi stated that JUP has consistently advocated for the nation’s best interests.

He restated the necessity for everyone to work together in order to move forward. He emphasized that we must think positively and work together to overcome the nation’s present problems. He stated that the nation has been dealing with a lot of difficulties, and we must seize these chances.