Ad image
NewsSports

Mohsin Naqvi Announces Revised Prize Money For Next PSL Edition

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Mohsin Naqvi announces revised prize money for next PSL edition
Lahore Qalanadars celebrate winning the HBL PSL X in 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced a “new reward” for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition set to be held in April 2026.

“Complementing the Pakistan Super League’s growth, I am thrilled to announce a new reward for franchises in the forthcoming editions,” Naqvi said on X.

The champions will take home $500,000 — the same as the 2025 edition — while the runner-up team will take home $300,000, which is an increase of the previous year’s $200,000 reward.

Additionally, a $200,000 reward will be given to the “best franchise contributing towards cricket development.

Separately, PCB announced on Friday that the auction for the two new PSL franchise teams will take place on 6 January, 2026, while the decision for which cities have been shortlisted will be made after December 15.

“This marks a significant milestone in the league’s continued expansion and its commitment to expanding its footprint across Pakistan,” the board said of the development.

“The addition of two new teams will also create fresh commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities.”
PSL, which began in 2016 with five teams, expanded to six franchises with the addition of Multan Sultans in 2018. The inclusion of two more sides would mark its first major restructuring in seven years and push the total number of teams to eight.

You Might Also Like

UK Covid Probe Faults ‘Lack Of Urgency’ For ‘Thousands Of Deaths’

Taiwan’s Foxconn Expands AI Push With OpenAI Deal

3 Killed, Several Injured As 5.7-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Bangladesh

PM Shehbaz Condemns Attack On Peace Committee Office In KP’s Bannu

SIAL-sponsored ROAD-SHOW In Mirpur AJK To Strengthen More Closer Ties Through Latest Air-travelling Facilities To Kashmiri Diaspora Abroad Including UK: Speakers

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Taiwan’s Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal Taiwan’s Foxconn Expands AI Push With OpenAI Deal
Next Article UK Covid probe faults ‘lack of urgency’ for ‘thousands of deaths’ UK Covid Probe Faults ‘Lack Of Urgency’ For ‘Thousands Of Deaths’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

UK Covid probe faults ‘lack of urgency’ for ‘thousands of deaths’
UK Covid Probe Faults ‘Lack Of Urgency’ For ‘Thousands Of Deaths’
News World View
Taiwan’s Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
Taiwan’s Foxconn Expands AI Push With OpenAI Deal
News Science & Tech
3 killed, several injured as 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
3 Killed, Several Injured As 5.7-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Bangladesh
News Region
PM Shehbaz condemns attack on peace committee office in KP’s Bannu
PM Shehbaz Condemns Attack On Peace Committee Office In KP’s Bannu
National News