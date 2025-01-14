Mitchell joins the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10; the Karachi Kings select Williamson and Warner.

LAHORE: During the players’ draft ceremony on Monday in the ancient Hazuri Bagh in Lahore Fort, each of the six teams in the HBL Pakistan Super League finished assembling their teams for the league’s tenth edition.

In order to bolster their batting line, two-time champion Lahore Qalandars selected Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand as their first pick for the upcoming season. This year, Mitchell will make his PSL debut.

One of the notable additions made by Karachi Kings in the first additional round was Kane Williamson, the batting virtuoso from New Zealand.

Kings used the second pick in the first Platinum round to choose former Australian opener David Warner. Warner, who has played in 392 T20 matches and scored 12,727 T20 runs, will also be making his PSL debut.

English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore was selected by the Quetta Gladiators, while Peshawar Zalmi utilized the right to match option for him. Over the past four PSL seasons, Kohler-Cadmore has played for Zalmi. Mark Chapman of New Zealand, who has participated in 81 T20 Internationals, was then taken by the Gladiators.

Australia’s Matthew Short and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell were selected last in the Platinum 1 round by Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, respectively.

Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings each have two picks in the second round of the Platinum. Gladiators caught all-rounder Faheem Ashraf by using their wild card pick option.

Quetta also selected Finn Allen, a 25-year-old aggressive Kiwi opener, in this round.

After selecting Adam Milne of New Zealand as their first pick in the Platinum two round, Karachi Kings bolstered their speed arsenal by using a wild card on fast bowler Abbas Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars selected South African Corbin Bosch, Jason Holder of the West Indies, and Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka, respectively, in the Diamond round of selections.

In the first round of the Gold category, Peshawar Zalmi added Bangladesh’s Nahid Rana to their pace stocks.

Ben Dwarshuis, an Australian fast bowler, was selected by Islamabad United in the same category. He will join teammates Riley Meredith and Short on the United team.

Qalandars brought in Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain in the third round of the Silver category. Andries Gous of the United States made it to the PSL 2025 for the first time. He is scheduled to play for Islamabad United.

During this round, Multan Sultans signed West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie and Irish pacer Josh Little to their roster.

The other foreign selections made by Kings in the first additional round are Warner, Litton Das of Bangladesh, and Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

In the first supplemental round, the Sultans, Qalandars, Gladiators, and Zalmi, respectively, defeated West Indies’ Johnson Charles, England’s Tom Curran, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, and West Indies’ pacer Alzarri Joseph.

In the second round, Qalandars used the right-to-match card to trap England’s Sam Billings against Islamabad United, the reigning champions, who then added South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen to their roster.

Shai Hope of the West Indies was taken by the Sultans, while Australia’s Sean Abbott was selected by the Quetta Gladiators in the second Supplementary round.

In the third Supplementary round, Quetta Gladiators acquired former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who will play in his eighth consecutive PSL season.

Notable selections from the two Emerging rounds were Maaz Sadaqat (Zalmi) and Hasan Nawaz (Gladiators).

Islamabad United acquired spinner Saad Masood, and Hunain Shah rejoined the same team. The Sultans chose Pacer Ubaid Shah.

Final teams:

ISLAMABAD UNITED: Matthew Short, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (all Platinum); Imad Wasim (mentor); Azam Khan, Jason Holder (both Diamond); Ben Dwarhuis, Salman Irshad, Salman Ali Agha (Brand Ambassador) and Haider Ali (all Gold); Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Muhammad Nawaz and Rumman Raees (all Silver); Hunain Shah, Saad Masood (both Emerging); Supplementary: Riley Meredith, Rassie van der Dussen

MULTAN SULTANS: Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir (all Platinum), David Willey (mentor), Iftikhar Ahmed (Brand Ambassador), Usman Khan (all Diamond); Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold); Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Faisal Akram and Tayyab Tahir (all Silver); Ubaid Shah and Shahid Aziz (both Emerging); Supplementary: Johnson Charles, Mohammad Amir Barki, Shai Hope and Yasir Khan

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Platinum); Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Haris (all Diamond); Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat and Nahid Rana (all Gold); Arif Yaqoob, Najeebullah Zadran, Max Bryant, Mehran Mumtaz and Sufyan Moqim (Brand Ambassador) (all silver); Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat (both Emerging); Supplementary: Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph.

QUETTA GLADIATORS: Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman (Platinum); Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir (mentor), Rilee Rossouw (all Diamond); Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel (Brand Ambassador), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (all Gold); Haseebullah Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Kyle Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad and Usman Tariq (all Silver); Mohammad Zeeshan, Hasan Nawaz (both Emerging); Supplementary: Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik

KARACHI KINGS: Adam Milne, David Warner, Mohammad Abbas Afridi (all Platinum); Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah (all Diamond); Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Shan Masood (all Gold); Arafat Minhas (Brand Ambassador), Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Tim Seifert and Zahid Mehmood (all Silver); Fawad Ali, Riazullah (both Emerging); Supplementary: Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Mamoon

LAHORE QALANDARS: Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum); Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), Kusal Perera, Sikandar Raza (all Diamond); Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all Gold); Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, David Wiese, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all Silver); Mohammad Azab, Momin Qamar (both Emerging); Supplementary: Mohammad Naeem, Sam Billings, Salman Ali Mirza, Tom Curran.