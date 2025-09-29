Ad image
Minister Sardar Javed Ayoub Reaffirms PPP’s Commitment To Public Service At Joining Ceremony In Shaheed Gali

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : Minister for the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayoub, addressed a joining ceremony held in Upper Samaan Bandi, Shaheed Gali Ward, within Kotla constituency’s Union Council.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the true representative of the people, and has always strived for public service and the strengthening of democracy. He reiterated that resolving the issues of the people on a priority basis is at the core of their efforts. “The trust of the people is our true strength, and PPP will continue its legacy of serving the public,” he emphasized.

Prominent leaders Syed Siddiq Hussain Shah, Councilor Abdul Rauf Bukhari, Syed Ashiq Hussain Hamdani, Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, and others also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of Union Council Shaheed Gali, Syed Shafqat Hussain Naqvi, senior leader Syed Amjad Shah, local councilor Khawar Qureshi, Kashif Awan, Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, Jawad Abdul Waheed, among others.

