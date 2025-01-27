Media organizations request a Senate panel hearing on the Peca law amendments.

ISLAMABAD: Before debating newly proposed revisions to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), the Senate Standing Committee on Interior’s chairman has been invited to attend a hearing by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which represents all significant media stakeholders.

The contentious Peca modifications, which were presented as a supplemental agenda item only a day earlier, were approved by the National Assembly on Thursday, and the bill is now in the Senate.

The JAC intended to present “our serious concerns on certain aspects of this bill which seriously impede freedom of expression” to the Senate committee, according to a letter sent to Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman.

It further stated, “We implore you to hear from the JAC representatives prior to the committee debating the aforementioned amendment bill.”

The JAC added that while it was not opposed to regulations that governed the media in a way that was consistent with democratic standards, the measure was submitted without any debate or consultation with pertinent parties, including media and journalist organizations.

“Such an approach erodes trust and raises serious concerns about the intent behind the bill, particularly its impact on constitutionally guaranteed rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press,” the letter said in response to the bill’s hurried passage through the lower house of parliament.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) make up the JAC.