MDHA decides to make next investments of its funds into interest-free business in accordance with teachings of Islam.

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) :  The 21st meeting of the Board of Governors of the State-run Mangla Dam Housing Authority Monday approved the annual budget of the institution for the ongoing financial year 2025-26, it was officially said.

The house met at JammubKashmir House, in the federal metropolis under the chairmanship of Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs and Mangla Dam Housing Authority/Chairman of the Board of Governors Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, official sources later told our Special Jammu Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao here today.

It was decided in the meeting that all measures will be taken to provide relief to the affected Mangla Dam, the sources said.

The meeting accorded approval to pay compensation to the owners of houses affected due to landslides during the recent rains.

The meeting unanimously declared that since under Article 3 of the Interim Act 1974, the religion of the AJK state is Islam and it is forbidden to do business or work with interest. In implementation of this article, the Board of Governors decided that the funds of the authority will not be invested in any interest-bearing business.

In this regard, the house formed a committee under the chairmanship of Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, with members including Additional Secretary Finance, Secretary Board of Revenue, Director Finance MDHA and Deputy Accountant General MDHA, the sources revealed.

The committee will submit its recommendations within next 15 days to make investment of the funds of Mangla Dam Housing Authority in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

The meeting was attended by government ministers Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sardar Zafar Khan, Director General MDHA and Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhta Rehsain, Director State MDHA Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal, Chief Engineer Tanveer Qureshi.

