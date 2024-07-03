Man and soldier from SSGC are killed in Kalat by bomb and rifle strikes.

QUETTA: Officials said on Tuesday that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a vehicle transporting security officers to the Iskalku region of Kalat district resulted in the martyrdom of one security worker and the injuries of four others.

On the way to Iskalku, where terrorists had attacked two Frontier Corps installations a few days before, the vehicle was struck. The posts were erected to watch over a petroleum company’s oil and gas exploration location.

According to a local administration official, “an improvised explosive device was planted along the roadside and detonated as the security personnel passed through the area.” Four soldiers were injured and one soldier died as a result of the explosion.

Frontier Corps and other emergency personnel raced to the site after the explosion and transported the injured and the body to Kalat District Hospital.

Naik Shafqat was recognized as the soldier who was martyred. Naik Shah Nawaz, Sepoy Bashir Ahmed, Sepoy Owais Ahmed, and Sepoy Mohammad Afzal are among those injured.

A security official stated, “It looks to be a targeted attack,” and added that more research is being done.

Tuesday saw the shooting death of a top Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) officer in Quetta.

Munir Ahmed Lehri, the deputy director of SSGC, was shot and killed on the spot by unidentified gunmen while driving on Mano-Jan Road, according to the police.

According to police statements, “the SSGC officer suffered multiple bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.” Armed with automatic firearms, the attackers left the area.

After racing to the scene, police and emergency personnel moved the deceased to a hospital. It’s still unknown why the person was killed.