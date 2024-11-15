Major, a soldier killed in the blast in Harnai

QUETTA / NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Officials claimed Thursday that two security personnel, including an officer, accepted martyrdom in new instances reported from terror-stricken Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while five persons were slain in North Waziristan.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security troops led by Major Muhammad Haseeb were called in to sanitize the Harnai district on Thursday in response to reports that terrorists intended to kill defenseless residents there.

According to the report, three terrorists were killed when the forces successfully engaged their location.

However, an improvised explosive device detonated close to the security forces’ lead vehicle during the operation. After a valiant battle, 38-year-old Havildar Noor Ahmed from Barkhan district and 28-year-old Major Haseeb from Multan, who was commanding his troops from the front, gave their lives and accepted shahadat.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, Pakistan’s security forces, in tandem with the country, are resolute in their efforts to prevent attempts to undermine the peace, stability, and advancement of Balochistan, and the valiant soldiers’ sacrifices only serve to fortify their determination.

Separately, two persons were abducted when unknown armed men stopped a car in Ziarat’s Mangi neighborhood. Their bullet-riddled remains were later discovered close to Mangi Dam in a steep location.

Armed personnel, according to officials, stopped the road to the Mangi Dam area and detained two people after their national identity cards revealed that they were Punjabi. The Levies staff moved the bodies to a nearby hospital after the local government was notified by the locals about their presence. It was impossible to determine the names of the deceased.

To find those responsible for the crime, security personnel began searching the area.

Waziristan blast

According to authorities, a strong explosion outside a home in the North Waziristan district early on Thursday morning killed three women and two children, including four members of the same family, and injured sixteen more.

“The explosion destroyed a number of nearby houses,” DPO Rokhan Zeb stated, adding that the matter was under investigation.

According to him, the injured people and their remains were taken to Miramshah Hospital.

According to Dr. Hamidullah, medical superintendent of Miramshah Hospital, the seriously injured were moved to Bannu for improved care.

People in the vicinity reported that rescue efforts were underway and that many residents were still buried beneath the houses’ wreckage. DPO Zeb stated that the cause of the explosion was unknown but that three ladies and two children perished in the blast.

However, some sources asserted that it was a suicide attack that resulted from the ongoing animosity between the Gul Bahadur group and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), two outlawed groups.

They claimed that five Jaish Umari militants and numerous others were killed when a TTP suicide bomber detonated himself at the center in Gul Bahadur.

“The Noor Wali Mehsood group of the banned TTP carried out a suicide attack on the center of the banned Gul Bahadur late on Wednesday night, and the Gul Bahadur group killed Zafruddin alias Mukhlis, the Mehsood group’s key militant commander, on Thursday morning,” they added.