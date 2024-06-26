Ad image
NationalNews

Madyan police are granted a 10-day remand of 23 alleged lynchers.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
SWAT: The 23 suspects detained in the Madyan lynching case were remanded to police for ten days on Monday by an anti-terrorism court.

The verdict was delivered by ATC-I Malakand division Special Judge Shaukat Ahmad Khan.

The accused was to be physically detained for 30 days, per the Madyan police’s plea to the court.

Sections 302, 326, 353, 436, 427, 460, 341, 186, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as 7-ATA were utilized to book the accused.

The suspects listed in the FIR, however, were only given a 10-day remand by the court, subject to their pre- and post-arrest medical examinations.

On July 3, the accused’s production was mandated by the court.

A tourist was lynched to death on June 20 by an irate crowd for reportedly burning pages from the Holy Quran and accusing him of blasphemy. The Madyan police station was assaulted and set on fire by the furious mob, who then removed the suspects.

The accused was murdered, and his corpse was set ablaze close to Madyan Bridge.

After the episode of lynching, 2,500 people were named in a formal complaint (FIR) by the Madyan police. The police detained 23 of the defendants listed in the FIR on June 23.

You Might Also Like

Duckworth-Lewis co-creator of Cricket passes away at age 84

Israeli strike claims ten relatives of the leader of Hamas.

As two outspoken critics of the government remain in jail, India’s legislators take their oath.

Cabinet approves new “vision” for counter terrorism

Dar, the Deputy PM, for “normalizing” relations with India

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article With assistance from UNHCR, KP CM Gandapur provides Afghans with free medical treatment.
Next Article Out of the ten picnickers kidnapped in Quetta, three go home.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Duckworth-Lewis co-creator of Cricket passes away at age 84
News Sports
Israeli strike claims ten relatives of the leader of Hamas.
News World View
As two outspoken critics of the government remain in jail, India’s legislators take their oath.
News Region
Cabinet approves new “vision” for counter terrorism
Business News