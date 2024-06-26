Madyan police are granted a 10-day remand of 23 alleged lynchers.

SWAT: The 23 suspects detained in the Madyan lynching case were remanded to police for ten days on Monday by an anti-terrorism court.

The verdict was delivered by ATC-I Malakand division Special Judge Shaukat Ahmad Khan.

The accused was to be physically detained for 30 days, per the Madyan police’s plea to the court.

Sections 302, 326, 353, 436, 427, 460, 341, 186, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as 7-ATA were utilized to book the accused.

The suspects listed in the FIR, however, were only given a 10-day remand by the court, subject to their pre- and post-arrest medical examinations.

On July 3, the accused’s production was mandated by the court.

A tourist was lynched to death on June 20 by an irate crowd for reportedly burning pages from the Holy Quran and accusing him of blasphemy. The Madyan police station was assaulted and set on fire by the furious mob, who then removed the suspects.

The accused was murdered, and his corpse was set ablaze close to Madyan Bridge.

After the episode of lynching, 2,500 people were named in a formal complaint (FIR) by the Madyan police. The police detained 23 of the defendants listed in the FIR on June 23.