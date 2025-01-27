Lebanese sources claim that 22 people were killed by Israeli forces in south Lebanon as residents attempted to flee.

According to Lebanese officials, Israeli soldiers killed 22 people in south Lebanon when thousands of civilians attempted to return home against Israeli military orders after the deadline for their retreat passed, as reported by Reuters.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli assaults on civilians attempting to enter their still-occupied communities resulted in 22 fatalities and 124 injuries in various southern regions.

According to the Israeli military, its soldiers “fired warning shots to remove threats in a number of areas where suspects were identified approaching the troops” as they were “operating in southern Lebanon.” Additionally, it stated that “a number of suspects… that posed an imminent threat” had been caught.

Israel previously declared that it would maintain troops in the south past the Sunday deadline outlined in a ceasefire mediated by the United States that put an end to the fighting with Hezbollah last year. It claimed that Lebanon had not yet fully implemented the terms of the ceasefire, which called for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the removal of Hezbollah weapons from south Lebanon.

On the night of the West Bank raids, Israeli forces conduct a raid on Bethlehem.

Israeli forces have conducted many raids around the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources who spoke to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Raids were reported at Tal village in the Nablus governorate, Kafr al-Labad town in the Tulkarem governorate, and Al-Saff Street in Bethlehem.

They were also reported in the Al-Jaabari neighborhood of Hebron and the town of Beit Ummar in the Hebron governorate.